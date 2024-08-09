Strong Winds From Debby Knock Out Power In Rockland

At around 5:55 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, here's a rundown of customers without power by county:

Greene - 8,306

Dutchess - 6,387

Columbia - 5,540

Sullivan - 5,526

Saratoga - 3,410

Putnam - 3,274

Rensselaer - 3,242

Ulster - 2,590

Albany - 2,513

Westchester - 1,143

Schenectady - 717

Orange - 457

Rockland - 180

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m., and Wind Advisory until 11 p.m. Friday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.