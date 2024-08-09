Strong Winds From Debby Knock Out Power In Rockland

At around 5:55 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, here's a rundown of customers without power by county:
- Greene - 8,306
- Dutchess - 6,387
- Columbia - 5,540
- Sullivan - 5,526
- Saratoga - 3,410
- Putnam - 3,274
- Rensselaer - 3,242
- Ulster - 2,590
- Albany - 2,513
- Westchester - 1,143
- Schenectady - 717
- Orange - 457
- Rockland - 180
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m., and Wind Advisory until 11 p.m. Friday.
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
