Brisk Stretch Will Be Followed By Shift In Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, sunshine will remain through Thursday, Feb. 8, the National Weather Service says.

But amid that stretch, temperatures will climb to above-seasonable levels starting on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The workweek will start with sunny and cold conditions on Monday, Feb. 5 with a high temperature of around 40 degrees, but wind-chill values in the 20s. It will remain clear overnight with wind-chill values in the teens.

Look for more of the same on Tuesday, Feb. 6 with a high temperature in the upper 30s to around 30 degrees with wind-chill values again in the teens.

Winds will become calmer on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and the high temperature will climb into the low 40s amid sunny skies.

The mercury will reach the mid-40s throughout the region on Thursday, Feb. 8, and climb to around 50 degrees farther south with mostly sunny skies.

The stretch of sunny days that started in the first weekend of February following a month of January marked by cloudy skies will come to an end overnight Thursday into Friday, Feb. 9.

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with the high temperatures reaching 50 degrees and int the low 50s in some spots.

There is a chance of an afternoon or evening shower on Friday that could linger overnight into Saturday, Feb. 10.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

