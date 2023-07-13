Street Melee Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Hudson Valley

The incident took place in Orange County during the early morning hours on Wednesday, July 12 in Port Jervis, said the Port Jervis City Police Department.

Little information was released about the incident which reportedly involved a group of teens and young adults in the area of Jersey Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Port Jervis Police said they are actively investigating the stabbing death of a person who has not been identified pending notification of family members.

The department was assisted on the scene by the New York State Police, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

"There is no present danger to the community," the department said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Port Jervis Police Department at 845-856-5101.

