Storm Watch: Hochul Warns NYers To Be Prepared For Potent System Set To Slam State

The storm is expected to bring heavy snow, gusty winds, and locally moderate coastal flood impacts beginning late Monday night, Feb. 12, and continuing through the morning commute on Tuesday, Fe. 13, which will likely cause potentially dangerous driving conditions.

Parts of the Hudson Valley and Catskills are expected to get up to 6 to 12 inches of snow, with several inches expected in the Capital Region.

Parts of New York City and Long Island could see up to 1 to 3 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour or more, as well as localized coastal flooding conditions, especially during high tides Monday night and Tuesday.

Hochul urged New Yorkers to pay attention to the weather forecast for their area and be aware of changing conditions and impacts as the forecast is updated over the weekend, including potentially hazardous travel and potential power outages.

“As New Yorkers are preparing to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday, we are tracking a developing storm that will impact a substantial area of New York into the early part of the week,” Hochul said. “I have directed state agencies to mobilize in preparation for this storm and urge everyone to watch for weather and travel updates as it develops.”

The New York Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with 3,760 supervisors and operators.

Hochul added that all field staff are available to engage and respond fully, noting that all residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operations with operators, supervisors, and mechanics throughout the event and priority cleanup operations.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,544 large plow trucks

150 medium-duty plows

52 tow plows

36 snow blowers

339 large loaders

20 graders

The Thruway Authority has 696 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are:

363 large and medium-duty plow trucks

11 tow plows

65 loaders

Approximately 124,000 tons of salt on hand

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for parts of the State before the storm and more may be issued as the forecast develops.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

