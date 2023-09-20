Storm System Will Move Through As Fall Arrives After Stretch Of Dry Days

The system will stem from an area of low pressure off the Florida peninsula.

"Stalled fronts along the southeastern coast of the United States are one way a 'homebrew' tropical system can form," said AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

It will be mostly sunny Wednesday, Sept. 20, Thursday, Sept. 21, and Friday, Sept. 22 with high temperatures in the low 70s each afternoon, and overnight lows in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will increase on Friday afternoon and evening as the system moves in overnight.

There will be rain at times throughout the day on the first day of autumn on Saturday, Sept. 23. The high temperature will be in the mid-60s.

Rain will continue during the evening Saturday.

It will remain mostly cloudy Sunday, Sept. 24 with a chance of rain during the day and again at night. The high temperature will be in the upper 60s.

