Storm System Will Bring Drenching Downpours, Strong Wind Gusts: Here's Timing

The system, which will arrive Saturday morning, Sept. 23, and continue well into the evening, will stem from a tropical area of low pressure off the Florida peninsula.

"The storm is likely to bring gusty winds and rounds of heavy rain to much of the East Coast," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.

Wind gusts are expected to be highest along the coast.

It will be mostly sunny Thursday, Sept. 21, and Friday, Sept. 22 with high temperatures in the low 70s each afternoon, and overnight lows in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will increase on Friday afternoon and evening as the system moves in overnight.

There will be rain throughout the day and evening on Saturday.

Around 2 inches of rainfall is expected from the storm with locally higher amounts. The high temperature will be in the mid-60s.

It will remain mostly cloudy Sunday, Sept. 24 with a chance of rain during the day and again at night. The high temperature will be in the upper 60s.

Morning showers are possible on Monday, Sept. 25, followed by gradual clearing with a high temperature of around 70 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.