Storm Power Outages: These Areas In Hudson Valley Most Affected By Damaging Winds, Downed Trees

Westchester County has been most affected, with a total of around 16,000.

At around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, NYSEG says around 6,000 lost power in Northern Westchester, with more than 3,000 outages in Lewisboro and more than 900 in Bedford.

Con Edison reported around 6,800 without power in Westchester as a result of 265 outages.

For a rundown of communities most affected, check this link from Con Ed.

Central Hudson says around 4,600 customers are without power as a result of around 120 outages.

In Putnam County, around 2,200 NYSEG customers and 420 Central Hudson customers lost power. For a rundown of communities, check this link from NYSEG and this link from Central Hudson.

In Dutchess County, about 3,600 Central Hudson customers and 2,700 NYSEG customers are without power with another 915 in Columbia County.

In Orange County, around 2,600 lost power, of which 1,900 are Orange & Rockland customers and just over 700 served by Central Hudson.

Orange & Rockland says around 2,500 customers in Rockland have lost power with an estimated restoration time of 11 a.m. Monday.

NYSEG also reports 235 outages in Sullivan County and 40 in Ulster County. Central Hudson says around 35 of its Ulster County coverage without power. Orange & Rockland lists 43 outages in Sullivan County.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

