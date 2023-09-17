Statewide Alert Issued For Missing 36-Year-Old NY Woman

State Police say 36-year-old Bailey H. Young was last seen Saturday, Sept. 16 leaving her residence on Earl Avenue in the hamlet of Mattydale, a suburb of Syracuse.

She's described as being 5-foot-3, 110 pounds with reddish brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue Powell lacrosse crew neck sweatshirt, black exercise pants, black Nike Air Max sneakers, and a blue/gray baseball cap.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact state police in North Syracuse at 315-366-6000.

