Stalking, Forcible Touching At Department Stores: Hudson Valley 18-Year-Old Charged

The New York State Police announce the arrest of Jayden Rivers, age 18, from Monroe, New York. Rivers was charged with Forcible Touching and Stalking 3rd degree.

New York State Police say an investigation revealed that the 18-year-old victimized women at stores in the Orange County area. Authorities did not reveal the precise names of the stores.

Jayden Rivers, of the town of Monroe, was charged with:

Forcible touching,

Stalking in the third degree.

He was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail in place of $1,000 cash, $2,000 insurance bond, or $5,000 10 percent partially secured bond.

At the arraignment, a Stay Away Order of Protection with both victims listed was served to Rivers.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Monroe Court on Tuesday, June 4.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Jayden Rivers or knows of anyone who may have been a victim is asked to contact Investigator Robert Baird or Investigator Jennifer Peters at the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Monroe at 845-782-8311.

