Spring Valley Man Sentenced For 2 Violent Rapes

Rockland County resident Rigoberto Lopez Castro, age 26, of Spring Valley, was sentenced on Wednesday, June 5, to a total of 25 years for the two rapes and one count of burglary, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II.

On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, Castro forcibly raped the victim, a woman previously known to him, the DA's office said.

According to Scott Waters of the District Attorney's Office, during the attack, Castro held a belt to the victim's neck and hit her multiple times.

On the following night, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, Castro broke into the victim's home and locked bedroom, where he forcibly raped the woman a second time.

Waters said Castro put his hands around the victim's neck and hit her repeatedly. As a result of these attacks, she suffered significant pain and sustained multiple bruises and a ligature mark on her neck. She received treatment at a local hospital following the two incidents.

“This prosecution sends a clear message: violence/ sexual predatory violence will not be tolerated in Rockland County," Walsh said. "I would like to commend the investigation by our partners in law enforcement and vigorous prosecution by Assistant District Attorneys.”

The case was investigated by the Spring Valley Police Department, with assistance from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office BCI Unit and the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center.

