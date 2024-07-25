Spotty Showers, Storms Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

Thursday, July 25, will be cloudy and warm, with high temperatures generally in the low to mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service.

It will become breezy and less humid in the afternoon with widely scattered showers lasting into the evening. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible.

Gradual clearing overnight will lead to a sunny day on Friday, July 26, with much less humid air and high temperatures in the low 80s.

The temperature will tick up a few degrees into the upper 80s on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, with sunny skies both days.

The outlook for Monday, July 29 calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.