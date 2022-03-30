With Opening Day Coming, New Poll Reveals Breakdown Of Yankees/Mets Fans Among NYers

With the Major League Baseball owners reaching an agreement with the players to return to the diamond in time for a full 162-game season, which hometown team has the largest backing of fans in New York?

Unsurprisingly, the New York Yankees are the Empire State’s favorite team, with 40 percent of voters expressing their support for the team in pinstripes, according to a newly released Siena College poll.

The Metropolitans trailed their big brother in the poll, with just 21 percent identifying the team from Queens as their favorite squad over the Bronx Bombers.

According to Siena College Pollster Steve Greenberg, the large majority of the difference in opinion stems from upstate voters, as downstate fans are nearly evenly split.

“New Yorkers prefer pinstripes,” he said. “While 21 identify as fans (of the Mets), nearly twice as many identify with (the Yankees.

“York City and upstate are solidly behind the Yanks, while the downstate suburbs show a pitcher’s duel with 36 percent supporting the Yanks and 34 percent the Metropolitans.

The poll also found that fans were more dubious about the Mets’ chances of playing in the Fall Classic or facing the Yankees if they were to get to the postseason.

“When it comes to playing October baseball and making it to the Series, 45 percent think the Yankees have the better chance to make it, 19 percent say the Mets, 6 percent see a Subway Series possibility, and 7 percent say wait till next year before you see a New York team make the Series.”

The complete results of the Siena College poll can be found here.

