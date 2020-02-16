Topgolf To Open First New York Location

New Yorkers are getting a new way to hit the links.

Topgolf Entertainment announced it will be opening its first New York location on Long Island early next year, bringing a new form of golf to the area.

According to the company, guests of the new three-level Topgolf venue in Suffolk County located in Holtsville "will soon experience a tech-driven place to play through point-scoring games in the venue's 102 bays, seasonal chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, live music and year-round programming for all ages in a climate-controlled outdoor space.”

The new business - which will be located along the Long Island Expressway - is also expected to generate approximately 500 jobs in the area. Ground was broken for the new venue in Holtsville last month.

Topgolf Holtsville is also expected to provide golf lessons taught by a professional for patrons of all ages and abilities.

"Topgolf's mission centers around building and connecting communities and we have been working very hard with the Suffolk County community to design a custom venue that fits their needs including added vegetation, updated fencing and more," Topgolf CEO Dolf Berle said. We're looking forward to not only entertaining guests here, but also being a good neighbor to the community through volunteer projects, fundraising efforts and other events geared toward giving back to local organizations.

“We truly can't wait to open our first venue here in the state of New York."

