State Champion Ossining, Irvington Girls Basketball Teams Get Heroes' Welcomes

A pair of girls varsity basketball teams in Westchester came, saw and conquered the NYSPHAA tournament, easily claiming state championship crowns in routs over the weekend.

Ossining High School took the Class AA title, overcoming West Genesee 93-46 in the title game. Irvington High School took it to Midlakes to claim the Class B championship in a 71-38 blowout.

Led by 2019 NYSPHAA Class AA Tournament MVP Aubrey Griffin’s 31 points, seven assists and 16 rebounds, the conclusion of Ossining’s title game was never in doubt when the Pride jumped out to a 25-4 lead after the first quarter. Jaida Strippoli, Julia Iorio and Kailah Harris each finished in double digits.

This was Ossining’s fifth state title.

“It’s amazing,” coach Dan Ricci said. “When we won our first one we never thought we’d win it again and then we wound up going on a run and winning four. Then we came up one game short two years in a row. It’s good for these kids because they won it as freshmen and now they’ve won it as seniors. They can come in and go out with state championships.”

The Bulldogs took a similarly commanding lead, jumping out to a 19-4 lead after the first quarter, which ballooned to 34-9 at the half. Abby Conklin led the way with 20 points, with Eve Gilbert adding 15 points and Grace Thybulle providing a spark off the bench with 16 points.

“The IUFSD is so proud of their accomplishment and hard work, as they represent our school community so well,” the school district posted on Facebook. “We will wish them the best of luck as they now head to the Federation Tournament of Champions next week.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.