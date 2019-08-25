Spring Valley Basketball Standout To Play Pro Ball In Greece

The Hudson Valley's own Rickey McGill, who starred at Iona College for four years after a stellar high school career is taking his talent overseas to Greece.

The 22-year-old McGill, from Spring Valley in Rockland County, announced that he has signed on to play with the Greek team Panionios after participating in pre-draft workouts for NBA teams.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard, was a four-time Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion, blossomed in his senior year, when he was named to the all-MAAC and all-MET first teams. He was also the honoree of the Joseph O’Connell Award, which is given to Iona’s top athletes each year.

McGill finished the season ranked sixth in the MAAC in scoring (15.8), second in assists (4.8), first in steals (2.4) and first in minutes per game (37.2). Also was top-10 in free throw percentage (76.0) and assist/TO ratio (1.7).

Before heading to Iona, McGill was the all-time leading scorer at Spring Valley with 1,463 points. That total is the second in Rockland County history behind only Pearl River standout Brendan McManus. McGill was also honored as Section I’s Mr. Basketball Award by the Lower Hudson Basketball Coaches Association.

On Twitter, Panionios posted - through a translation - “OEM Panionios announces the start of a partnership for the next two years with 22-year-old (19/06/1997) American player Rickey McGill. Welcome Rickey!”

