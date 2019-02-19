Pro Baseball Team In Connecticut Becomes First In Nation To Ban Peanuts, Cracker Jack

Baseball fans in Connecticut will no longer be able to be able to buy peanuts and Cracker Jacks at a minor league ballpark, and they don’t care if you never get back.

Dunkin’ Donuts Park, the home of the Hartford Yard Goats minor league team, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that it is banning peanut and Cracker Jacks from the stadium.

The ban is believed to be the first professional sports venue to ban the popular ballpark snack in the country. The ban came due to the peanuts inside the product, which is among the deadliest allergens in the country, particularly amongst children.

According to reports, the ban came on the heels of several conversations with parents who expressed concerns about their children and peanut allergies. The advocacy group Food Allergy Research and Education, approximately 2 percent of the population suffer from potentially fatal peanut allergies.

Following their announcement, the Yard Goats announced a contest to rewrite the classic “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” replacing “peanuts” and “Cracker Jacks” in the lyrics.

