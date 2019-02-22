Contact Us
New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged With Soliciting Prostitution

Zak Failla
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is facing charges of soliciting prostitution in connection to a recent bust on massage parlors in Florida.

Kraft, 77, who is no stranger to local football fans, was charged with two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution, police in Jupiter, Florida announced on Friday morning. Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr announced at a press conference that a warrant for Kraft’s arrest has been filed with the state’s attorney’s office.

According to multiple reports, there is video evidence of Kraft involved in sexual acts in a massage parlor on a pair of occasions. Kerr said that the charges against Kraft arose from two separate visits to the Orchids of Asia Spa. In total, 24 other people were also charged with soliciting prostitution at the spa.

“The tentacles of this go from here to New York to China, in Florida from here to Orange County,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said to WPTV in Florida. “I think it’s very safe to say without any hyperbole that this is the tip of the iceberg.”

The owner of Orchids of Asia Spa, Hua Zhang, 58, was arrested and charged with deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, keeping and frequenting a house of prostitution and 26 counts of procuring for prostitution.

In a statement told to CNN, a spokesperson for Kraft said, “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

The claims against Kraft come weeks after his team won Super Bowl LIII. This story is developing. Check Daily Voice for updates.

