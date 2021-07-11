Contact Us
Sports

NBA's Donovan Mitchell Who Played In Hudson Valley Unveils New Courts

Nicole Valinote
Donovan Mitchell
Photo Credit: @spidamitchell

NBA star Donovan Mitchell paid a visit to his former home of Westchester County to celebrate the unveiling of refurbished basketball courts.

Mitchell, a prep standout in Connecticut who plays for the Utah Jazz, attended a ribbon-cutting at The Children's Village in Dobbs Ferry, where his grandmother worked, said ESPN writer Nick DePaula.

DePaula tweeted that the family made the donation as part of Mitchell's DON 3 shoe launch with Adidas. 

Mitchell attended Canterbury School in New Milford, in Litchfield County, Connecticut, and Greenwich Country Day School in Fairfield County.

