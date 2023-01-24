National Champions: Cheer Team From Hudson Valley Wins Big

Members of a high school cheerleading team from the Hudson Valley are now national champions.

The Mahopac High School Varsity Cheerleading team emerged as the national champions after winning the National Cheerleaders Association High School Nationals, which was held in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22.

The team participated in the Intermediate Coed Varsity Crowd Performance category, where they ranked first.

To celebrate the return of the champion team to Mahopac, parents and school officials gathered at Mahopac High School on Monday, Jan. 23 to welcome the winning team back home.

In a tweet on Sunday, Jan. 22, the team said that the win was a result of hard work.

"We are so excited and so proud! This team has worked so hard for this and it all paid off," the tweet said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.