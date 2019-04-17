Longtime Athletic Director Leaving Irvington High School For Pearl River HS

After nearly two decades in Irvington, Athletic Director Artie McCormack is taking over in the same position in Pearl River.

“For 19 school years, the Irvington school community has come to know our Athletic Director, Artie McCormack, through his steadfast presence at District sporting events,” Irvington Schools Superintendent Kristopher Harrison said in a statement released on Wednesday. “Mr. McCormack’s passion for interscholastic athletics, physical education and health is evident in all he does.”

McCormack was approved by the Pearl River Board of Education this week and he will serve as the director of health, physical education and athletics. He officially takes over on July 1.

“Throughout his career, his commitment to our schools has been apparent in his work to support the growth of our students both in the classroom and through athletic competitions. His leadership and Bulldog spirit has had a profound effect on our students and community,” Harrison noted.

“While we are very disappointed that Mr. McCormack will be continuing his career elsewhere, we thank him for his years of enthusiasm and dedication to the Irvington UFSD.”

Harrison said that the district will “the necessary next steps to initiate the process of identifying the next Director of Athletics, Physical Education and Health. We are determined to find a leader with the skills, experience and passion that is essential to lead the Department, while continuing to build Bulldog pride.”

