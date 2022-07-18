Investigation Underway After Mysterious Drone Flies Above Yankee Stadium During Game

Police are investigating after a drone flew above Yankee Stadium in the middle of Yankees-Red Sox, according to NJ.com.

The incident took place on Saturday, July 16 when the Yankees were en route to beating the Sox 1-14.

The drone reportedly zipped around in the air for 15 minutes near the Delta Airlines sign in the right-center field, NJ.com said.

The drone flashed red and green lights as it flew around before vanishing behind the stands in right field and then out of the stadium completely, the news site reported.

Yankees officials told NJ.com they were aware of the drone and the NYPD was investigating the incident.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to requests from Daily Voice regarding the investigation into the incident.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, it's illegal to fly drones in and around stadiums.

