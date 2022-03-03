Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Purdue Pharma Reaches $6B Settlement With US States Over Thousands Of Opioid-Related Lawsuits
Sports

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars Raised To Support NY College Basketball Player After Fire

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Zakai Zeigler Zakai Zeigler
Zakai Zeigler Photo Credit: University of Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler and nephew Nori Zakai Zeigler and nephew Nori
Zakai Zeigler and nephew Nori Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Zakai Zeigler

Friends, family, and fans of a popular D-1 college basketball player whose family’s New York home and belongings were destroyed by a fast-moving fire.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, a fire tore through the Queens home Zakai Zeigler, a prominent guard playing in the SEC for the Tennessee Volunteers who grew up on Long Island, in Wyandanch in Suffolk County.

In the fire, Zeigler’s mother, who is raising her special-needs 4-year-old nephew, lost all of her belongings, including accessibility equipment for the child, including wheelchairs and splints.

In response, Zeigler set up a GoFundMe page for his mother, which raised more than $350,000 in less than 24 hours, prompting organizers to temporarily disable new donations to the fundraiser due to the overwhelming response.

The initial listed goal had been set at $50,000. In total, there were nearly 5,500 donations made to the fundraiser in approximately 23 hours, including several over $2,000.

“The East Tennessee community has embraced Zakai in such an impactful manner that his mother is exploring opportunities to relocate to Knoxville so that the family can spend more time together and Zakai can assist with Nori's care,” organizers wrote on the GoFundMe page noting that it was approved by the Tennessee Athletic Department.

“In the short term, funds will be used to fill immediate needs such as temporary housing, clothing, and airfare.”

Zeigler said that he has been “absolutely blown away” by the outpouring of support and generosity, and any contributions that were made to his mother’s cause that go unused will be donated to charity.

The GoFundMe page can be found here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.