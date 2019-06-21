Hudson Valley Standout Expected To Be One Of First Picks In NHL Draft

An 18-year-old athlete from the area is about to make a big splash in the hockey world.

Northern Westchester's Trevor Zegras, who starred on the US Under 17 national team, is expected to be among the top picks in the NHL Draft on Friday, June 21. The draft, being held in Vancouver, British Columbia, begins at 8 p.m. and will be televised live on NBC Sports Network.

Most hockey experts have the 6-foot, 175-pound center from Bedford as a probable top 10 pick, with many slotting him in at No. 7 to the Buffalo Sabres or eighth to the Edmonton Oilers. Zegras has committed to Boston University, one of the nation’s top programs, and is expected to get stronger and add weight to his frame.

According to Bill Placzek at draftsite.com , Zegras is a “creative center who plays an aggressive style at a high skill level with a nice shot release. (He) possesses top-end awareness and vision and has to be also regarded as one of the elite passers in the class. His anticipation in setting offensive looks is a thing of beauty.

Broad Street Hockey said “Zegras is, first of all, a two-way forward with terrific skating ability. His mobility helps him dictate the play and his first step or two really sets him apart from other players. He loves to get under the skin of the opponents, and while he is mainly a playmaker, he has great hand-eye coordination and he is dangerous with deflections around the net — great hockey IQ.”

“He has an outstanding backhand pass, that he uses in his improvisations on the attack. He diagnoses the ice, receives and rapidly gets it to the teammate with the best look at the net. In spite of the depth at the center position, don't be surprised if his name is called earlier than the mock drafts rank him.”

Zegras said that upwards of 20 family members are expected to join him from New York in Vancouver, where he plays and trains, for Friday’s draft.

“The draft can go any way, it’s really exciting stuff,” he said. “I’ve been talking with my family, and they’re a great support. It’s been coming back in flashbacks talking to my dad about the crazy road trips, and all the junior hockey, but it’s worth it for the end goal.”

