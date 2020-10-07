Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Valley HS Football Players Rush To Rescue Plane Crash Victims

Zak Failla
Two Eastchester High School football players were among those to come to the rescue after a plane crashed on the Long Island Sound. Photo Credit: Beth Mangini via Facebook
A pair of high school students from Westchester were among the first responders to leap into action to rescue survivors who crashed a seaplane on the Long Island Sound.

One person was killed and two others were critically injured when the plane crashed at approximately 3 p.m. near the Throgs Neck Bridge in Queens on Sunday, Oct. 4, the FDNY said, noting that “two occupants of the plane were already removed by Good Samaritans who came to their aid who had witnessed the plane hitting (a) pier.”

The “Good Samaritans” were later identified as Angelo Sperandio and Mark Tamburro, members of the Eastchester High School football team, and their friends, who had been jet-skiing in the area when they saw the plane go down.

The third victim was removed by members of the FDNY, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. The pilot and one of the passengers were transported to an area hospital in critical condition and a second passenger was pronounced dead.

According to Nigro, witnesses said that the plane was traveling faster than expected along the water, skipped twice, and hit the pier. The investigation into what caused the fatal crash is ongoing.

The New York Post reported that the pilot, Joe Oppedisano was going to Maine to have lunch with a friend before the crash.

Two other people, including the rescuers, were treated at the scene and others refused further medical aid. HazMat units were also called in to clean up fuel spilled in the crash.

 “I am so very proud of my son Angelo Sperandio and his friends, that without hesitation they were the first to respond and help these poor people,” Beth Mangini posted on Facebook. “Jumping from their jet skis and running to save lives is such a brave and selfless act. To say I am proud is an understatement. God bless everyone involved including our heroes.” 

