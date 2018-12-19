Hudson Valley College Athlete Goes Pro, Just Not How You Think

His career may have ended prematurely, but a former college soccer player in Westchester found some new ways to utilize his skills and is turning pro.

Former Concordia College soccer player and senior Jeffrey Acevedo, of Yonkers, has signed a Pro Esports contract with the Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer. Acevedo will represent the club at the eMLS Cup, the team announced.

Acevedo - who may be more commonly known as “JisForJeff” to his fans and foes online - was signed by the Union following his victory at the Union Esports College Clash, which was hosted by N3rd Street Gamers. Acevedo topped 64 other players from colleges around the region in FIFA 19 to claim the crown.

Following his victory, Acevedo was offered and signed his pro contract. He becomes the Union’s second professional representative for the eMLS cup, joining Cormac “Doolsta” Dooley.

Acevedo began playing soccer when he was three years old, up until a groin injury ended his playing days while he was at Concordia.

According to the Union, “when FIFA 18 came out, JisForJeff began his climb amongst the top gamers in the United States, collecting numerous top 100 finishes. Following the release of FIFA 19, he hit top 100 in the opening week with a record of 29-1 which earned him a spot in the qualifiers of the FIFA 19 World Series.

“JisForJeff brings a calm and composed attack to the sticks, playing natively on PlayStation. The Arsenal, Real Madrid and Philadelphia Union fan has his sights set on qualifying for a spot in the FIFA 19 Global Series alongside gaming teammate Doolsta.”

“I’d like to thank my former coaches and teammates in supporting and believing in me,” Acevedo said. “The men’s current and former coaches at Concordia College helped me achieve this goal by pushing me to my fullest capabilities on and off the field. They have taught me that no matter what you’re doing, you always want to give 110 percent. I am thankful and blessed to be the first ever student at Concordia College to have signed a pro Esports contract.”

Video of the Union Esports College Clash starring Acevedo can be found here .

