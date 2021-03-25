HS Football Coach Fired For Use Of Anti-Semitic Play Calls

A Massachusetts high school football coach got sacked after his team allegedly used anti-Semitic language on the field during a recent game.

Duxbury High School announced that it was "severing ties" with coach Dave Maimaron and canceling the football team’s next game as a result of his players reportedly shouting “highly offensive” terms during its game against Plymouth North.

According to reports, the words “rabbi,” and “dreidel” were used, and there were mentions of Auschwitz during the game. Some of the terms may have also been substituted for the names of plays.

“The outrage is real, warranted, and we hear it,” Duxbury High School’s administration said in a joint statement. “The fact that members of our school community used such offensive language, including anti-Semitic language, is horrifying and disappointing.”

Maimaron, who is also a special needs teacher at the school, has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation by an outside counsel.

Earlier this week, Maimaron released a statement apologizing for the incident.

“On behalf of the staff and players of the Duxbury High School football team, I want to extend my apology for the insensitive, crass, and inappropriate language used in the game on March 12th,” he said. He called the language “careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on its face — inexcusable.”

School officials said that they will make an evaluation on the rest of the football season as the independent investigation moves forward.

“We know from many conversations, emails, and online posts that many people want action now, and we appreciate that sentiment,” they said. “However, we are still in the middle of an active investigation and it is important that we get accurate information and facts in this case.”

