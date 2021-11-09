Here's When Mobile Sports Betting Is Expected To Start In New York

New York State regulators have given the green light for operators to launch mobile betting on sports sites for gamblers in the Empire State.

The state’s gaming commission approved the betting sites on Monday, Nov. 8, including gambling giants DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook, and the mobile betting is expected to be ready by the Super Bowl.

At the earliest, mobile sports betting could be available as of Wednesday, Nov. 24, though the process is expected to drag out into December or possibly January.

Other permitted operators include BallyBet, BetMGM, Rush Street Interactive, Caesars Sportsbook, Wynn Interactive, Resorts World, and PointsBet.

“This license advances our overall market footprint and marks the latest milestone on our journey towards becoming the leading omnichannel gaming provider in the US,” Bally’s Chairman Son Kim stated.

“Above all, we look forward to providing New York’s devoted fan base with engaging, best-in-class, sports betting experiences.”

Officials have said that online betting could potentially net the state upwards of $500 million in tax revenue annually.

Mobile betting operators will be required to pay 51 percent of their revenue back to the state, though it is still expected to be lucrative for them in the massive and rabid New York sports market.

“I am confident that with the announced, credible winning bids, we have the potential of eclipsing other states in mobile sports betting handle, raise significant revenues and funding for education and youth sports,” State Sen. Joseph Addabbo, Jr., who has been an advocate of the measure, said in a statement.

Moving forward, the operators will have to put their servers for mobile betting at one of the state’s four licensed casinos, which until this move was made, were the only place gamblers could go to wager on sports.

“We’ve been looking forward to the opportunity to bring mobile sports betting to New York. With more than 19 million people, New York will be the biggest mobile sports betting market in the country,” Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg said in a statement.

Once the servers are in place, mobile betting can begin.

PointBets USA CEO Johnny Aitken added: “Having the potential to secure market access to New York state – expected to be one of the largest and most important markets in the United States – represents another major milestone for our company, our brand, and our technology.”

