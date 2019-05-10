Here's When Mets' New Ban On Backpacks At Citi Field Will Start

Beginning soon, peanuts and Cracker Jack will still be featured at Citi Field, but backpacks will be banned.

In an effort to enhance safety and expedite efforts to get into the ballpark, New York Met officials announced on Friday that beginning on Monday, May 20, backpacks will be banned from the stadium. Fans will still be able to bring purses, tote, drawstring and messenger bags, and soft-sided coolers that don't exceed 16-by-16-by-8 inches to the field.

The team noted that exceptions will be made for backpacks used for medical reasons. Backpacks purchased inside Citi Field during the game or an event at Citi Field are permitted for that day only.

“The bag policy was created for the safety of all our guests and to make for a more efficient and enjoyable ballpark entry process,” the team stated. “Backpacks are now prohibited inside Citi Field, except as provided herein. Prohibiting backpacks allows us to enhance security and expedite the security screening process entering Citi Field.”

With the new policy being implemented, there will be temporary on-site locker rentals available and operated by a third-party for a fee that can “serve as a last minute solution.” They will be available for two hours before the game starts and one hour after the final pitch.

According to the team, “backpacks have a lot of compartments and are cumbersome to inspect. While we understand that other bags could be just as large or have multiple compartments, we are able to limit the number of bags that fit that criterion by prohibiting easily identifiable bags such as backpacks. It allows us to screen guests faster and more effectively.”

