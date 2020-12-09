Former Hudson Valley High School Basketball Standout Inks Deal With Wizards

A former high school basketball standout from the Hudson Valley is taking his talents to Washington, D.C.

Mount Vernon native Marlon Taylor, a rookie in the NBA who went undrafted, has signed an Exhibit 10 contact with the Washington Wizards after starring for two years in college at LSU, where he won an SEC Championship.

Taylor joins a team that features Russell Westbrook, Robin Lopez, Shabazz Napier, and Bradley Beal, among other NBA playmakers.

Under an Exhibit 10 contract, Taylor, 23, is expected to receive a modest signing bonus to suit up for the Wizards during the preseason before he is expected to be cut and sent to the G League.

Exhibit 10 attachments allow NBA teams to convert a player’s one-year, minimum contract into a two-way contract, but this has to occur prior to the start of the regular season.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward could earn a bonus of between $5,000 and $50,000 if he's waived by the Wizards and signs with the team’s Capital City Go-Go G League squad.

As a junior at LSU, Taylor started 24 games, where he averaged 6.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. His senior year saw his battling injuries to his leg which led to surgery, limiting him to just 21 games, though he had a 30-point game during that season.

Before starting at LSU, Taylor averaged 17 pounds, 9.5, and 1.8 assists at Panola College, bringing his team to the NJCAA Region 14 Tournament quarterfinals in 2018.

Prior to his time in college, Taylor attended Mount Vernon High School and had a prep school year at the Forest Trail Academy in North Carolina. While at Mount Vernon, he led the Knights to the New York Section I Class AA state championship and a 19-4 record his senior year, when he averaged 14 points and nine rebounds per game.

