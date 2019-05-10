Former College Football LB In Westchester Signs With Cleveland Browns

A former college football standout in the Hudson Valley is taking his talents to the suddenly relevant Cleveland Browns.

Anthony Stubbs, who starred as a roving linebacker with the Monroe College Mustangs in New Rochelle, for two years before heading to Division I Prairie View A&M has been signed as an undrafted free agent to the Browns.

Stubbs was one of six defensive players signed by the resurgent Browns, who made news last season with rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield and back page headlines in the offseason when they traded for former Giants wideout Odell Beckham, Jr.

A Millville, N.J. native, Stubbs appeared in 17 games in his two seasons with the Mustangs, totaling 66 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and a sack. He racked up an interception and a fumble recovery before heading to Prairie View A&M in Texas

While at Prairie View A&M, Stubbs upped his game against tougher competition, with 147 tackles in 21 games, including 10 sacks, 14.5 tackles for a loss, an interception and two forced fumbles. He was selected to the 2018 All-Southwestern Athletic Conference Third Team and led the team with 78 tackles in 2018.

