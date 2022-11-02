Ex-Giants Launch Thanksgiving Turkey Delivery Effort In Rockland

Ex-Giants players helped Stop & Shop launch its annual Turkey Express program by delivering 500 Thanksgiving turkeys to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley.

The kickoff was held in Rockland County on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Nanuet where former New York Giants running back alum Joe Morris and wide receiver Stephen Baker worked alongside Stop & Shop associates to deliver 500 Thanksgiving turkeys.

During the initiative, Stop & Shop will deliver 25,000 Thanksgiving turkeys, equaling a total of nearly 400,000 pounds, to 30 community partners and hunger relief organizations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

Stop & Shop’s Turkey Express program has helped communities put a warm Thanksgiving meal on their tables for over a decade. Shady Brook Farms has also donated thousands of turkeys to help Stop & Shop’s efforts.

“With many of our neighbors facing continued hardship, the work that food banks and hunger relief organizations continue to do for our communities is essential, especially during the holiday season,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop.

The Food Bank of the Hudson Valley currently provides emergency food assistance to more than 370,000 individuals annually.

“We are so grateful to Stop & Shop’s support of our work especially during the holidays with their donation through their annual Turkey Express,“ said Sara Gunn, director of the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley.

Of the households served by the Food Bank of Hudson Valley:

39 percent have at least one adult working. The median monthly income is $700.

69 percent live under the federal poverty level.

76 percent are food insecure, meaning they do not know where their next meal will come from.

39 percent receive food stamps.

45 percent have to choose between food and paying for utilities.

46 percent have to choose between housing and paying for food.

32 percent have to choose between food and health care.

Joe Morris played for the New York Giants from 1982 to 1988. He was a key member of the Giants team that won Super Bowl XXI in 1987. Morris rushed for 67 yards, caught four passes for 20 yards, and scored a touchdown in the game.

Stephen Baker “The Touchdown Maker” played for the Giants from 1987-1992. He caught a 14-yard touchdown pass in Super Bowl XXV as the Giants beat the Bills 20-19.

