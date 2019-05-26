Ex-Area HS Stars Will Play Big Roles When Defending Champ Yale Meets UVa For Lacrosse Title

The Hudson Valley/Connecticut area will be well-represented when the NCAA Division I men's lacrosse championship is decided on Memorial Day.

Defending champion Yale (15-3), the No. 5 seed, faces No. 3 Virginia (16-3) in the title game 1 p.m. Monday, May 27 (ESPN2) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Virginia pulled out a dramatic 13-12 double-overtime semifinal win over Duke on Saturday, May 25, securing the Cavaliers' first title-game appearance in seven years and snapping an 11-game losing streak to Duke.

Junior attackman Michael Kraus of New Canaan had one goal and four assists for Virginia.

Eleven players scored goals as Yale defeated No. 1 Penn State, 21-17, in the other national semifinal in Philly.

Senior midfielder Joe Sessa, a four-time All-American at Minisink Valley High School in Orange County, had one goal and three assists for Yale.

Other former area standouts playing for Yale are junior defenseman Aidan Hynes of Mahopac, sophomore defenseman Griffin Thomas of Norwalk who played at the Deerfield Academy, sophomore attackman Will Cabrera of Scarsdale, freshman midfielder Greg Gatto of Ridgefield and freshman midfielder Jack Ocken of Bedford who played at the Brunswick School in Greenwich.

Other former area HS standouts who play for Virginia are sophomore attackman Jackson Appelt of New Canaan, sophomore midfielder John Fox of New Canaan who played at the Brunswick School, freshman attackman Xander Dickson of Greenwich who played at the Brunswick School, and freshman goaltender Patrick Burkinshaw, who also played at the Brunswick School.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.