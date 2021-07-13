Duke Graduate Student From Hudson Valley Drafted By Chicago Cubs

A former high school baseball standout from the Hudson Valley is taking his talents to Chicago.

Westchester native Peter Matt, from Larchmont, an outfield prospect out of Duke University, was among the players to be chosen in the 2021 MLB Draft after being selected in the 10th round (304th overall) by the Chicago Cubs.

A fifth-year senior and graduate student, Matt joined Duke following four seasons at the University of Pennsylvania, finishing his career with a slash line of .306/.377/.474 with 38 doubles, 7 triples, 19 home runs, 106 RBIs, and 34 stolen bases.

In his final season with Duke, Matt ranked third on the team in batting average (.297) and hits (65) while placing second in home runs (15) and leading the Blue Devils with 15 stolen bases.

Matt was the first player in Duke history to hit 15 home runs and steal 15 bases in a single season.

While starring at Mamaroneck High School, Matt lettered three years in baseball, three years in football, and one year in basketball. He was a team captain in both baseball and football, and was named the New York Section 1 Player of the Year in 2016. He then went on to play as an undergraduate student at the University of Pennsylvania.

Matt was also a member of the 2016 league championship team, was named to the first-team all-State and all-Conference squads, was the Con Edison and NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and 2016 Mamaroneck High School Athlete of the Year.

“Peter solidified our offense in 2021 with an elite combination of power and speed," Duke head baseball coach Chris Pollard said.

"What an incredible fifth year of eligibility. A Duke master's degree from the Fuqua School of Business, an ACC Championship, and now an opportunity in professional baseball with the Chicago Cubs. I couldn't be happier for him."

