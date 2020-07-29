COVID-19: US Open Championship Will Be Held In Hudson Valley Without Fans

The United States Open Golf Championship will have a different feel when it returns to New York in September.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the U.S. Open golf championship will be held at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, though fans will not be permitted to attend due to COVID-19.

The event - one of the PGA Tour’s four major events - will be held from Monday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 20.

"The 2020 U.S. Open will take place at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck this September,” Cuomo said on Wednesday, July 29. "The national championship is a great event. It will be held without fans and the organizers are working with the Department of Health to ensure everyone's safety.”

“We are very proud to give our competitors and champions the opportunity to chase their dreams at the U.S. Open to Winged Foot Golf Club in September,” USGA CEO Mike Davis said in a statement. “While we will miss having fans on-site, we know this is the right decision to make for the players and the community.”

Specifically, in Westchester, where the event will be held, there have been 382,067 people tested, resulting in 35,874 positive COVID-19 (9.4 percent) cases. There were just 36 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. No new deaths were reported in the county for five days.

"Today's numbers show continued progress - and our goal now is to protect that progress as states across the nation see their infection rates surge,” Cuomo said. “We cannot go backward, so remember to wear your mask and stay New York Tough.”

