Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Sports

COVID-19: Two Area School Districts No Longer Allowing Spectators At Games

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Two Hudson Valley schools have barred spectators from athletic events.
Two Hudson Valley schools have barred spectators from athletic events. Photo Credit: Pixabay/PDPics

There will be no fans in the stands for a pair of Hudson Valley school districts as the state and region continue to contend with the latest surge of new COVID-19 cases.

In Orange County, both the Middletown and Newburgh school districts announced that spectators will not be permitted to attend upcoming athletic events in an effort to help curtail the spread of the virus.

Sports impacted include boys and girls swimming, basketball, and wrestling.

Both districts announced that they will be live-streaming sporting events and plan to reevaluate the COVID-19 situation as of Friday, Jan. 14 to determine whether or not to continue the policy.

“Athletic events and practices will continue as scheduled, however, out of an abundance of caution, we will be modifying our current spectator policy for athletic events,” officials stated. “No spectators will be permitted at any ‘home games’ at all locations. This update applies to both home and visiting/away spectators.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.