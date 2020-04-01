COVID-19: Trump's Response To Crisis Costs Him Support Of Sports Radio Icon Mike Francesa

New York sports radio icon Mike Francesa, a longtime loyal supporter of President Donald Trump, took the commander-in-chief to task for his response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In recent days, the longtime WFAN host has used his platform to be critical of the president while touting the efforts of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo since the outbreak began.

“We're watching one thing happen in our city on the 11:00 news every night. We're watching people die, and now we know people who died. And we're not seeing one or two people die now in our neighborhood. We're seeing them die by the tens and twenties by the day,” Francesa said.

During his rant, Francesa referenced MyPillow founder Mike Lindell's appearance during a news briefing in the Rose Garden this week, where he gave a speech telling Americans to focus on religion and encouraging people to "get back in the word, read our Bibles and spend time with our families."

"So don't give me the MyPillow guy doing a song-and-dance up here on a Monday afternoon when people are dying in Queens," Francesa said. "Get the stuff made, get the stuff where it needs to go and get the boots on the ground! Treat this like the crisis it is!”

Francesa, a lifelong Long Islander who grew up in Long Beach and lives in Manhasset, also took umbrage to Trump’s claims that some healthcare workers in New York are stealing or hoarding masks and other personal protective equipment.

"You go investigate that! You have your military, your FEMA investigate that! That's your job! You're in charge of this!" he said. "If this is a war, they're stealing your supplies, what do you do? You tell the media to go investigate it? What, and get back to you in six weeks or two months, as more people die on a daily basis? That's what's wrong here. There's a disconnect.”

There are currently 75,795 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York the most in the nation. There have now been 1,550 COVID-19-related deaths in New York, up from 1,218 the previous day.

“Get the stuff made! Get the stuff where it needs to go and get the boots on the ground. Treat this like the crisis it is,” Francesa continued. “And how can you have a scoreboard that says 2,000 people have died, and tell us it’s OK if another 198,000 die, that’s a good job. How is that a good job in our country? It’s a good job if nobody else dies. Not if another 198,000 people die. So now 200,000 people are disposable?”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.