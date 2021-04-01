COVID-19: Mets' Opening Day Game Postponed Due To Virus-Related Issues

New York Mets fans coming into the new season with high expectations will have to wait a little longer to see the new-look team that has a new owner.

The Mets game at the Washington Nationals, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases that are spreading amongst the Nats’ team.

According to reports, the Nationals were set to begin the season without multiple players due to positive COVID-19 cases. There have been no reports of any virus-related issues among the Mets.

MLB has not announced the postponement nor any makeup dates. Currently, the first game on the Amazin’s schedule is at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 against the Nationals.

As per league protocols, the identities of the Nationals players or coaches who tested positive and been placed into quarantine will not be released.

Currently, at least five members of the club, at least four players, either tested positive or were confirmed as close contacts.

