Calls Made For Firing Of Newly Named Mets Manager After Baseball Cheating Scandal Report

Some are now calling for the firing of Carlos Beltran before he even got into the dugout for his first game as New York Mets manager.

Poll Do You Think The Mets Should Part Ways With Carlos Beltran? Yes. No. Don't care. Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do You Think The Mets Should Part Ways With Carlos Beltran? Yes. 57%

No. 36%

Don't care. 7% Back to Vote

Beltran, the former nine-time all-star outfielder who was hired as skipper in November, is in hot water for his role in the Houston Astros elaborate sign-stealing system in 2017 that led to the harshest sanctions levied against an MLB team.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred named Beltran in his newly released report, which highlighted the extent that some members of the Astros organization went through to steal signs during their World Series season.

Beltran was the only player named in the report.

A former teammate, Mark Teixeira, who spent three years with Beltran on the Yankees, was on ESPN on Wednesday, Jan. 15, saying that the Mets should remove Beltran from his post, similar to the way Astros owner Jim Craine fired manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow; and how the Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora amid reports of his own sign-stealing during the 2018 season.

“I don’t think the Mets have a choice, either. They have to fire Carlos Beltran,” Teixeira said on ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Wednesday. “The only reason Beltran wasn’t punished as a bigger part of this was because of that immunity … It’s really a loophole for Carlos Beltran because he retired immediately after that World Series.

“Now this is a guy who, him and Alex Cora were the main culprits,” Teixeira, the former first baseman turned ESPN analyst said. “Alex Cora got fired on the spot by the Boston Red Sox.

"The New York Mets are in an impossible situation. There’s no way Carlos Beltran – especially in the pressure cooker of New York – there’s no way he can be the manager of the Mets.

The Mets have yet to comment on Beltran’s status following the release of the earth-shattering report. Beltran told The New York Post in November that he was unaware of any scheme to electronically steal signs, which was later debunked by reporters.

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen previously said that, “I have no idea if anything did or did not, but at this point I don’t see any reason why this is a Mets situation.”

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Buster Only said that the Mets are "wavering" in their support for Beltran.

Following the reports of sign-stealing, MLB fined the Astros $5 million, docked their first- and second-round picks for the next two years in the amateur draft and suspended Luhnow and Hunch - both now fired - for a year.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.