Area HS Grad Celebrates Super Bowl Title As Member Of Kansas City Chiefs' Coaching Staff

A Hudson Valley high school graduate reached the top of the mountain on Sunday, helping lead the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl championship.

Ossining native Dave Toub, 57, a Mahopac High School alum and the team’s assistant head coach and special teams coordinator under head coach Andy Reid, raised the Lombardi trophy after the Chiefs shocked the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami.

Toub, 57, graduated from Mahopac High School in 1980, following a career as a lineman on both sides of the ball. He later played football at Springfield College and the University of Texas-El Paso.

Toub began his term as assistant head coach in 2018 after serving five years as the team’s special teams coordinator.

Since beginning his term with the Chiefs nearly a decade ago, the team has 10 special team kick returns for touchdowns, most in the NFL, and the Chiefs took over the top mark for kick return average in NFL history in 2013 averaging 29.9 yards per return.

Before his time in Kansas City, Toub spent time with the Chicago Bears and he was named Special Teams Coach of the Year in 2006. During Toub's tenure, Chicago had an NFL-high 22 kick return TDs compiled by six different players. He also spent time with at the collegiate level for more than a decade at Missouri and Texas-El Paso.

Toub was selected in the ninth round of the 1985 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles as a center. He also spent time with the Los Angeles Rams in 1986.

