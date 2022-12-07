Contact Us
Aaron Judge Signs 9-Year, $360M Contract To Stay With Yankees

Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Keith Allison

Just months after breaking the American League single-season home-run record, star outfielder Aaron Judge has signed a nine-year, $360 million contract to stay with the New York Yankees, according to multiple reports.

If you're scoring at home, that's $40 million per season, the second-largest contract in Major League Baseball history.

The 30-year-old Judge hit 62 home runs this past season, breaking the league record of 61 established by Roger Maris in 1961.

There had been speculation that Judge, a California native, might sign with the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, or San Diego Padres.

The AL Most Valuable Player this past season, Judge batted .311 with a league-leading 131 runs batted in as the Yankees advanced to the American League championship series, where they fell to the Houston Astros.

The 6-foot-7 Judge has been rewarded in a big way for passing up on a $213 million, seven-year contract offer the Yankees made to him before the start of the 2022 season.

The largest MLB contract ever -- $426,500,000 for 12 years -- was signed in 2019 by center fielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

The news that Judge re-signed with the Yankees was first reported by the MLB Network. The Athletic first reported terms of the agreement.

