Spectrum, Disney Ink New Carriage Deal, Ending Weeks-Long TV Blackout

Charter Communications, Spectrum’s parent company, has inked a new carriage deal with Disney, ending a nearly two-week long programming blackout that affected millions nationwide, including 1.5 million New Yorkers, the companies announced Monday, Sept. 11.

“Our collective goal has always been to build an innovative model for the future. This deal recognizes both the continued value of linear television and the growing popularity of streaming services while addressing the evolving needs of our consumers,” Disney CEO Robert Iger and Charter CEO Chris Winfrey said in a joint statement.

“We also want to thank our mutual customers for their patience this past week and are pleased that Spectrum viewers once again have access to Disney’s high-quality sports, news and entertainment programming, in time for Monday Night Football.”

The Walt Disney Company, whose vast media portfolio includes ABC and ESPN, pulled its programming from Spectrum’s lineup on Thursday, Aug. 31, after the two companies failed to reach a distribution deal.

The move led to plenty of confusion among customers and prompted a flurry of calls to the Department of Public Service about refund credits, according to state leaders.

Charter said customers will receive partial credits due to the blackout, though it’s unclear exactly how much customers will be credited.

On Friday, Sept. 8, New York Public Service Commission CEO Rory Christian sent a letter to Charter asking for the company to confirm, within 14 days, the amount that customers will be credited and by what date, along with an explanation for how it was calculated.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also weighed in on the dispute, saying the impasse is forcing customers to miss some of the highest profile televised events of the year.

"Last week, I made it clear that if you pay for your cable bill, you deserve to get the services you pay for," Hochul said.

“My administration will ensure that New Yorkers receive a refund for the days they were without service, holding true to our commitment that we will always prioritize consumer protection."

What's In The Deal?

According to Disney, the new carriage agreement with Spectrum includes the following stipulations:

In coming months, the Disney+ Basic ad-supported offering will be provided to customers who purchase the Spectrum TV Select package, as part of a wholesale agreement

ESPN+ will be provided to Spectrum TV Select Plus subscribers.

The ESPN flagship direct-to-consumer service will be made available to Spectrum TV Select subscribers when it launches.

Charter will maintain flexibility to offer a range of video packages at varying price points based upon different customer viewing preferences.

Charter will also offer Disney’s direct-to-consumer services to all its customers for purchase at retail rates, including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

Networks that will no longer be included in Spectrum TV video packages are Baby TV, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FXM, FXX, Nat Geo Wild, and Nat Geo Mundo.

