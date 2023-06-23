Speeding Driver Seriously Injured In Rockland County PIP Crash, State Police Say

The crash took place in Rockland County around 8:30 a.m., Thursday, June 22 near exit 17 in the town of Stony Point, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

Nevel said an investigation revealed that a 2021 Hyundai Kona was traveling south at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing him to leave the roadway and travel into the center median where the vehicle struck a tree and caught on fire.

Upon striking the tree, pieces from the front end of the vehicle broke loose and traveled into the northbound lanes and struck three vehicles, a 2017 Mazda SUV, a 2020 Honda SUV, and a 2015 Toyota SUV, Nevel said.

Nevel said the driver of the 2021 Hyundai was identified as Usher Schwartz, age 28, of Montreal, Canada. He was pulled from his vehicle and to safety by multiple witnesses and motorists.

He was transported to Westchester Medical Center in serious condition. The occupants of the other vehicles did not require any medical attention.

State Police were assisted by Stony Point Fire Department.

"The State Police would like to recognize and thank the motorists who assisted stopped and aided the occupants of all vehicles involved," Nevel said.

This incident is still under investigation.

