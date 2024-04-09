Update: Woman, 30, ID'd As Victim In Hudson Valley Fatal Wrong-Way Collision

The crash occurred in Putnam County around 4 a.m. Monday, April 8, near mile marker 68 eastbound on I-84 in the town of Southeast.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police, a Subaru Cross Trek driven by Alexandra R. Quinn, age 30, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck an eastbound 2024 Volvo tractor-trailer.

Quinn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor-trailer operator, a 25-year-old man, was uninjured.

This investigation remains ongoing.

