'Sounds Like A Rejected Comedy Sketch': Internet Reacts To RFK Jr. Dumping Bear In Central Park

Poll Do You Think RFK Jr. Went Too Far? Yes No I hadn't heard about what happened Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do You Think RFK Jr. Went Too Far? Yes 33%

No 67%

I hadn't heard about what happened 0% Back to Vote

The presidential candidate announced he left a dead bear cub in Central Park because he thought "it would be fun for people."

It wasn't, and Kennedy has been turned into a meme overnight.

It all began after Kennedy posted a video of him telling the story to Roseanne Barr to get ahead of a New Yorker story about the incident.

Several people also found the news story of what happened after the bear, which was covered in slash marks, was found in the park. Both are embedded below.

Many people posted that the story — as grim as it is — brought some levity to a campaign that has been pockmarked with fear. Of course, with tongue firmly implanted in cheek.

Even author Stephen King got in on the jokes.

Some just chalked it up to the weirdness of this political cycle.

However, X CEO Elon Musk called it a "baller move."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.