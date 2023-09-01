Fair 74°

Sobriety Checkpoints To Ramp Up In NY For Labor Day Weekend

In anticipation of Labor Day weekend, authorities announced they are set to increase patrols to combat drunk and reckless driving.

Police announced that over Labor Day Weekend, patrols will be increased and multiple sobriety checkpoints will be set up in the hopes of stopping impaired driving.
Sophie Grieser
On Friday, Sept. 1, the New York State Police announced that it would "crack down" on reckless driving by intensifying patrols and adding sobriety checkpoints throughout the state.

Set to run through Monday, Sept. 4, police hope that the added measures will “take intoxicated and drug-impaired drivers off our roadways before they injure or kill others,” according to a statement by New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli.

Troopers and local law enforcement officials will use both marked and unmarked police vehicles during the increased patrols.

Over Labor Day Weekend in 2022, increased state patrols and sobriety checkpoints led to 191 DWI arrests, 9,580 total tickets, and investigated 140 crashes that resulted in three fatalities. 

