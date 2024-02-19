Snowfall Map: Here's How Accumulation Amounts In These NY Spots Compare To Normal Winters

"Now reaching the back stretch of the winter season, current snowfall totals across not only our area, but a large portion of the East remains below the seasonal averages," according the US National Weather Service Eastern Region Headquarters.

In the first image above, areas in red have seen the most snowfall through Sunday, Feb. 18 while locations in white and sky blue have seen the least.

A comparison of snowfall totals for the 2023-24 winter season for selected locations throughout the Eastern US compared to the seasonal average can be viewed by clicking on the second image above.

Among the locations cited:

New York City

Central Park, Manhattan

Snowfall in 2023-24: 7.5 inches

Seasonal average: 21.1 inches

LaGuardia Airport, Queens

Snowfall in 2023-24: 10.5 inches

Seasonal average: 20.8 inches

Islip, NY

Snowfall in 2023-24: 10.9 inches

Seasonal average: 21.8 inches

Bridgeport, CT:

Snowfall in 2023-24: 15.6 inches

Seasonal average: 22.1 inches

Boston, MA

Snowfall in 2023-24: 9.7 inches

Seasonal average: 33.8 inches

Hartford, CT

Snowfall in 2023-24: 24: 24.0 inches

Seasonal average: 36.3 inches

Worcester, MA

Snowfall in 2023-24: 36.7 inches

Seasonal average: 50.3 inches

Buffalo, NY

Snowfall in 2023-24: 58.5 inches

Seasonal average: 72.8 inches

The one location along the East Coast that's surpassed the seasonal average is Allentown, Pennsylvania, where 25.2 inches of snowfall has fallen this winter. That's a few inches above the seasonal average of 22.9 inches.

It took a higher-than-expected amount of snowfall from a narrow band during a winter storm that moved through on Saturday, Feb. 17 for Allentown to get there.

