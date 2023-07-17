Smoky Skies: Air Quality Health Advisory Issued For All NY Regions Due To Canadian Wildfires

An Air Quality Health Advisory has been issued for Monday, July 17 for all regions of New York. (See the image above.)

It went into effect at midnight and will last until 11:59 p.m. for delicate particulate matter for the New York City metro area, Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York, and Western New York.

This advisory is effective from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for ozone for Long Island and New York City Metro.

It will be hot and humid the first couple of days of the workweek with high temperatures in the upper 80s on both days.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.

The outlook for Wednesday, July 19 calls for mostly sunny skies with a high in the mid-80s.

