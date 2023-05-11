Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Causing Hazy Skies In Much Of Northeast

"Wildfire smoke is more commonly seen in the sky during late summer and early fall around the peak of the annual wildfire season," according to AccuWeather.com, "but the smoke has made an early appearance this year due to a surge in fire activity in Alberta over the past week."

While it's unclear -- pun intended -- if the haze will abate, one thing is certain. As high pressure builds south and west, winds will become more southwesterly, allowing for warmer conditions Thursday as temperatures rise into the upper 70s and even around 80 degrees in some spots, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be a bit warmer on Friday, May 12 with highs in the low to mid-80s under partly sunny skies.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday, May 13 will be partly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid-70s, and Sunday, May 14 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 60s.

