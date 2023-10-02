Fair 73°

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Causing Hazy Skies In Much Of Northeast

The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies on Monday, Oct. 2, but smoke from Canadian wildfires has spread across much of the Northeast, resulting in hazy conditions from New York through Connecticut into Massachusetts.

A radar image of the Northeast on Tuesday morning, Oct. 2.
A radar image of the Northeast on Tuesday morning, Oct. 2. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Joe Lombardi
Temperatures will be in the 70s, with a light north wind, according to the National Weather Service.

"The northerly winds will bring some smoke from the Canadian wildfires back into the region today," the weather service noted. "The smoke is expected to remain above the surface, resulting in some hazy conditions, especially later this morning or afternoon."

Visit airnow.gov for any air quality conditions in your zip code.

Widespread haze is expected to continue on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and Wednesday, Oct. 4 with a summer-like feel in the air and calm winds. 

The high temperature will hit the 80-degree part in much of the region on both days.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

