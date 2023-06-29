New Update: Pilot Injured After Small Aircraft Crashes Near School In Hudson Valley

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Shrub Oak International School in Mohegan Lake at 3151 Stony Street, Yorktown town officials confirmed.

The situation is under control and does not pose a hazard to the public, police said.

According to officials, the pilot suffered minor injuries but was able to walk away from the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

